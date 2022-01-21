Michael Keaton rumored to shoot ‘Batgirl’ scenes next month

As 2022 gets off to a rocketing cinematic start , one of the most anticipated movies on the horizon is Matt Reeves’ The Batman — the latest reboot to come from the Warner Bros. and DC Films.

Alongside Robert Pattinson’s debut, another superhero film, Batgirl, will introduce and integrate Barbara Gordon into the canonical DCEU, with the HBO Max exclusive hailing from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

We’ve been bombarded with set photos over the last couple of weeks, but a new rumor offers up an explanation as to why a certain Caped Crusader hasn’t been spotted as of yet.

Sources have reportedly told One Take News that “Michael Keaton is currently slated to begin filming his scenes for Batgirl in February 2022.” Keaton was allegedly scheduled to begin filming this month, but COVID-19 issues are said to have pushed things back.

Many plot details are being kept tightly under wraps by Warner Bros., but the story is expected to follow Barbara (Leslie Grace) as she fights the supervillain Firefly (Brendan Fraser). Commissioner Gordon (J.K. Simmons) and Keaton’s Bruce Wayne are expected to appear in supporting roles, although it remains unknown whether Keaton will don the Batsuit or exclusively retain his civilian identity.