Michael Keaton’s Batman Will Reportedly Mentor Terry And Barbara

It looked like it may have been touch and go for a while when he cast doubt on his own involvement, but Michael Keaton was 100% confirmed once again to be reprising the role of Batman for the first time in 30 years as part of The Flash, with the veteran Dark Knight currently across the pond revisiting some of his old haunts from Tim Burton’s Gothic duology.

DC Films president Walter Hamada dropped the surprising bombshell a few months back that Keaton would be regarded as the DCEU’s resident Caped Crusader, not Ben Affleck, which raised a lot of eyebrows when you consider the actor turns 70 years old later this year. Almost as soon as his return was first announced in June of last year, though, there was talk that he could assume a Nick Fury-like role, showing up across the length and breadth of the franchise to deliver veteran advice.

Behind The Scenes Photos From Tim Burton's Batman Returns That Every Fan Should See 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Affleck would be appearing in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that the plan is indeed for Keaton’s Batman to become a mentor, and he’ll help out the likes of Terry McGinnis and Barbara Gordon. Further details remain unclear, and while we’re still waiting on Batman Beyond to be get an official green light despite all signs pointing in that direction, Batgirl is in active development once again.

Less than two weeks ago, Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah signed on to helm the project, which still bears the script written by Birds of Prey and The Flash scribe Christina Hodson, who’s gaining a reputation as something of a DCEU stalwart. Batgirl is expected to premiere exclusively on HBO Max, but there’s no reason why Keaton’s Batman couldn’t drop by for a cameo to tie it to the larger mythology.