Michael Myers Creeps Into AMC’s FearFest With ‘Halloween’ Marathon All Weekend Long

With the spookiest day of the year happening this weekend, fans are finalizing their perfect Halloween binges and spending the weekend full of frights, delights, and haunts.

It’s only fitting that to celebrate Halloween; we watch our favorite slasher films. From Michael Myers to Ghostface, Freddy and Jason to Chucky and Pinhead, there’s no shortage of fear for every type of horror fan.

AMC is dedicating their FearFest this weekend to the man himself, Michael Myers, with a Halloween Binge-a-thon. That’s right, to celebrate Halloween weekend most fittingly; catch your favorite Myers films as they air from Friday at 6 pm with the last airing Sunday at 5:53 pm.

Friday, October 29th:

6pm EST – Halloween (1978)

8pm – Halloween II (1981)

Saturday, October 30th:

1am – Halloween: Resurrection

4am – Halloween II (2009)

6:30am – Halloween 4

8:30am – Halloween 5

10:30am – Halloween (1978)

12:30pm – Halloween II (1981)

2:30pm – Halloween II (2009)

5pm – Halloween (2007)

7:30pm – Halloween H20

9:28pm – Halloween: Resurrection

11:28pm – Halloween (1978)

Sunday, October 31st:

1:28am – Halloween II (1981)

3:28am – Halloween III

5:28am – Halloween 4

7:27am – Halloween 5

9:27am – Halloween (2007)

11:55am – Halloween: Resurrection

1:55pm – Halloween H20

3:53pm – Halloween (1978)

5:53pm – Halloween II (1981)

You can also catch Halloween Kills, still in most theaters, if you want to steal away from AMC’s FearFest.

Are you planning to binge the Halloween franchise this weekend? Which Myers films are your favorite? Let’s talk about it.