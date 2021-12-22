Michael Shannon’s Zod confirmed for ‘The Flash’

As we’ve seen with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, any comic book blockbuster dealing with the notion of alternate realities is guaranteed to find itself the subject of intense, relentless and often very wrong rumors about potential cameo appearances.

The Flash has found itself in a very similar boat, with almost everyone to have played a decent-sized role in any DC adaptation being touted for a guest spot. Up until very recently, though, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen were the only notable returnees, alongside Sasha Calle’s debuting Supergirl.

However, that’s just changed in a major way, with Warner Bros. confirming that Man of Steel stars Michael Shannon and Antje Traue’s Faora are on board for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut. We’d heard rumors about the latter, but Shannon comes as much more of a surprise, especially after having his neck snapped by Henry Cavill’s Superman almost a decade ago.

The information comes as part of a WB preview kit for 2022’s upcoming titles and does come burdened with the “subject to change” disclaimer. The Flash wrapped shooting months ago, so it’s unlikely that Shannon is either going to be cut from the movie or added at the last second, meaning his scenes will have long since been captured.