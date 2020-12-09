Michelle Pfeiffer Keeps Her Batman Returns Catwoman Whip In Her Closet

Batman Returns is a strange but memorable movie. The Caped Crusader’s faceoff with Danny DeVito’s weird mutant Penguin isn’t among the best Batman films, but it certainly sticks in the brain due to its onslaught of surreal images (as a bonus it’s also a Christmas movie!) But by far the most iconic element is Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman.

Clad in a figure-hitting S&M influenced latex black catsuit with white stitching, the character is extremely kinky (which famously made McDonalds uncomfortable when putting her on a Happy Meal box). Adding to the her dominatrix-chic look is her trademark bullwhip, which Pfeiffer took extensive martial arts lessons prior to filming in order to learn how to wield it effectively. Now it seems she’s not letting that knowledge go to waste as she’s revealed she keeps her Catwoman whip on hand at all times.

This was revealed in an interview with Pfeiffer for Ladies First. When her whip skills were brought up in conversation, she went to the closet and got it out (to the visible surprise of the host). After a few attempts to crack it, Pfeiffer concluded that she’s out of practice and that she’s in danger of drawing blood by whipping herself.

The great Michelle Pfeiffer gets her Catwoman whip out on #LadiesFirst today. You know you want it. https://t.co/KS0mG46463 @InStyle pic.twitter.com/iQxDMJWi9o — Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) December 8, 2020

This might be a big hint that the stories were true about her reprising the role alongside Michael Keaton in The Flash. We know he’ll be playing an older Bruce Wayne who is likely to have gotten married to Selina Kyle (as was hinted at in the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event). While I doubt the 62-year-old is eager to climb back into that skintight catsuit, even an older Catwoman would still be very dangerous with the whip.

And if you haven’t seen Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in Batman Returns I urge you to check it out. I mean, she puts a live bird in her mouth and lets it fly out! What more could you want from her?