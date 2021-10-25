Midnight Mass Creator Would Love To Make A Star Wars Horror Movie

Lucasfilm is sticking to what it knows for the next batch of Star Wars blockbusters set to hit theaters, drafting in three names who have plenty of expertise in the world of crafting big budget fantasy blockbusters that lean on a recognizable IP with a built-in audience for inspiration.

Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins has Rogue Squadron coming in December 2023, while Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder‘s Taika Waititi is developing a project of his own set in a galaxy far, far away, as is Marvel Cinematic Universe architect and lifelong Star Wars fan Kevin Feige.

Based on their respective recent filmographies we know what to expect, but The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan has indirectly thrown his hat into the ring for an altogether different take on the franchise. Taking to social media, the filmmaker revealed that he’d love to take the sci-fi series in a completely new direction.

Got woken up by the earthquake this morning, sat there for a few minutes just thinking "I'd really love to make a horror movie in the STAR WARS universe…" — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 24, 2021

While Lucasfilm would no doubt balk at the prospect, a Star Wars horror film from one of the genre’s foremost modern auteurs is something fans would love to see happen. We’re entering a brand new era for the mythology now the Skywalker Saga is over, so let’s cross our fingers in the hopes that Flanagan might get his wish one day.