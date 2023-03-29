Mike Flanagan pitches DC Studios feature film starring an obscure villain who is yet to grace the big screen

One of the cool things about living in the golden age of superhero movies is all of the obscure characters that are now part of mainstream pop culture canon. Now we might get that for another pretty obscure DC villain: Clayface.

Hard to believe, but the Guardians of the Galaxy were not that well known just a few years ago. Same goes for Eternals and the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. On the DC side, did the general public know about the Suicide Squad or Peacemaker? Now they’re household names.

Mike Flanagan, the director of the horror film Doctor Sleep, has reportedly pitched a Clayface movie to newly crowned DC movie bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, per Deadline.

Clayface, for the uninitiated, is a Batman villain who’s, well he’s made of clay. It’s also just not one guy, it’s several over the years, but that might be splitting hairs. Regardless, the first Clayface appearance dates back to Detective Comics #40 from June 1940, so there’s some history here.

Deadline is reporting that while Flanagan wasn’t pitching Clayface to be in the upcoming Matt Reeves sequel The Batman 2 —specifically, the character is a “big addition” to the movie.

This means we might get a Clayface movie or we might get a really good version of Clayface for The Batman sequel. Flanagan shared that he would want to make a “horror leaning” movie.

Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy. https://t.co/68nZFLOGLT — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) January 8, 2021

Regardless of what ends up happening, some very exciting things are going on over at DC. Couple this with the fact that Phase 5 isn’t shaping up so great for Marvel and things are looking super peachy for the company moving forward.

We’ll keep you posted on this one.