Mike Myers seems to hint that ‘Austin Powers 4’ is finally in the works

He might not have come right out and said it, but the implication is definitely there.

It’s been 20 years since we last saw the shagadelic secret agent on the big screen, although Dr. Evil has made several appearances in various commercials during that period, but could Austin Powers 4 finally be dusted off and plunged into active development?

Mike Myers has been hitting the press trail in support of The Pentaverate, his brand new Netflix series that premieres today, and features him buried under mountains of prosthetics to play multiple characters as per usual. With nostalgia remaining an important part of the studio-level decision-making process, the biggest surprise regarding Austin Powers 4 is ironically the fact it hasn’t happened as of yet.

That being said, creator and co-writer Myers was in a playful mood during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, where he skirted around the Austin Powers line of inquiry while heavily hinting that something is going on behind the scenes.

In fact, when the host claimed that the actor was offering a confirmation that an announcement is forthcoming, the 58 year-old responded by saying “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist”, before calling his own words “a non-confirmed confirmation confirmation.”

As confusing as that sounds, it’s the strongest hint we’ve heard from Myers in a long time that Austin Powers 4 might actually be gaining some genuine momentum this time around. Long-delayed comedy sequels are notoriously difficult to pull off, though, so let’s hope The Pentaverate is a return to form to increase the chances of a groovy fourth outing.