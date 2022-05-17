In one of the worst comic book movies of all time, Miles Teller starred as Fantastic Four‘s Reed Richards. But what would it take for him to return to the stretchy shoes of Mister Fantastic?

As the internet continues to react and discuss the shock fan-casting come to life of John Krasinski as Reed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his predecessor has spoken on his conditions to return to the role that landed him near to no positive recognition.

Speaking to The Digital Fix ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick, it seemed a matter of time before Teller was asked. And did Teller tell.

“The thing that I look at for pretty much every project is scripts. That’s first and foremost. The character, the director, the cast, the cinematographer: all of those things, I think, go into making a decision. So, if I thought all those things were in place, and we had a really good chance to succeed, then yeah, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”

While he’s not ruled it entirely, it seems like it’d require a good portion of things lining up perfectly. Considering Marvel gave redemption to Anson Mount’s Black Bolt from the ill-fated Inhumans in Multiverse of Madness, anyone can seemingly return.

Fant4stic has it is often called came from a disastrous amount of behind-the-scenes dramas. Director Josh Trank was locked out of the editing bay, and it is alleged Teller (who Trank fought with the studio to cast) nearly ended up in a fistfight with Trank during production. Throw on top of that some clear as day reshoots, fan backlash from casting, and you’ve got a guaranteed turkey.

A Fantastic Four film is currently in production at Marvel Studios, but recently lost its director.