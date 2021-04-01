Millie Bobby Brown Says She’s Never Seen A Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel Or DC Movie

Even though the box office numbers would paint a completely different picture, not everyone with a fondness for the art of cinema is drawn to the sort of effects-driven blockbusters that generate the majority of the industry’s revenue. The biggest and most popular franchises have a global army of supporters that intensely dissect any new information regarding their favorite properties, but a lot of folks simply aren’t interested.

Taste is entirely subjective, of course, and nobody’s under any obligation to be strapped into the chair from A Clockwork Orange and force-fed the likes of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s still a surprise to discover that Millie Bobby Brown hasn’t yet seen a single installment from either of Disney’s most marketable brands. Not only that, but she hasn’t seen anything from Harry Potter or DC Films, either.

After all, the Stranger Things star can currently be found making her second appearance in the MonsterVerse as part of Godzilla vs. Kong, while four seasons of Netflix’s smash hit show have made her more than familiar with working on big budget productions that come with a huge built-in fanbase. In a recent interview, though, the actress revealed that it’s simply not something she’s ever been particularly keen on.

“So I haven’t watched a Marvel film, ever, and I’ve never watched a DC film. News, I know. It’s not my thing but I’m open to it. I’ve just never been like, ‘Oh I’m going to put on this film’. I’m more into like The Notebook, let’s put on some romance films. I’m not crazy on that because I think I’m in it. I’m doing that stuff already, I want to see stuff that’s real. I’ve never watched Harry Potter. I have so many friends that just look at me and they’re like, ‘How?’, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know’.”

Ironically, countless rumors have linked Brown with the MCU, DCEU and Star Wars in the years since she first shot to fame, so she’d certainly need a crash course in the mythology if any of the various reports were to pan out. Then again, there’s no harm in going in blind, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Wyatt Russell admitting that he was utterly clueless about the franchise’s intricate lore, so being in the know is hardly a deal breaker.