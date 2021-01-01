Millie Bobby Brown Will Reportedly Be The Highest-Paid Actress Under 18

History is littered with child stars who found themselves unable to parlay early success into a sustained career at the top of the industry, but so far, Millie Bobby Brown appears to be on course for a lengthy run at the higher end of the Hollywood A-list. At the age of just sixteen, she’s already a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, one of the biggest shows on television, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

She’s also part of a major blockbuster franchise after boarding Legendary’s MonsterVerse in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong, while she produced and starred in one of Netflix’s most popular original movies ever, with Enola Holmes poised to launch a multi-film series for the streaming service.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On top of that, the actress is continuing her working relationship with the company in con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been and big budget fantasy epic Damsel, and that’s without even mentioning season 4 of Stranger Things. Insider Daniel Richtman previously claimed that Netflix were keen to tie her down to an exclusive first-look deal, and he’s now furthered that by saying the contract in question will make her the highest-paid talent in the business under the age of eighteen.

Of course, she’s already the highest-paid child star on television thanks to a lucrative $350,000 per episode deal for playing Eleven, but if she were to become the top-earning teenager in cinema, then that means Netflix would be shelling out more than the $14 million Warner Bros. awarded to the eighteen year-old Daniel Radcliffe for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Based on the success she’s brought them so far, though, the higher ups no doubt believe Millie Bobby Brown is worth the investment.