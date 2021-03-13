Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly In Talks For Deadpool 3 Role

We’re still a long way away from seeing Deadpool 3, with shooting on the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut not set to begin until probably the middle of next year at the earliest based on Ryan Reynolds’ jam-packed upcoming schedule, and with the script currently being written by the Molyneux sisters, there’s no way of knowing if any of the franchise’s familiar faces will be returning.

That hasn’t stopped speculation from running wild, though, and just the other day Zazie Beetz admitted that she’d be more than happy to return as Domino, while Josh Brolin revealed shortly after Disney’s Fox takeover was completed that he’d already spoken to Marvel Studios about playing Cable again, which would finally give him a live-action role in the MCU after terrorizing the Avengers for years as Thanos.

The third major member of Deadpool’s superpowered supporting ensemble is Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead, although the actress will be more like Negasonic Adult Warhead if she returns given that she turns 25 this summer. However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Bruce Campbell was set to cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before he basically confirmed it himself – that actual teenager Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly spoken to Marvel about the project.

While this shouldn’t be taken as confirmation that she’ll be involved, when a lot of actors hold meetings with Marvel and the 17 year-old has a pretty busy couple of years coming up with multiple projects in various stages of development, it could signal Brown is seeking a role that would see her play firmly against type, and the foul-mouthed R-rated Deadpool 3 would certainly deliver that.