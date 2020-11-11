Millie Bobby Brown To Battle A Dragon In Netflix Fantasy Movie

She’s battled demogorgons in Stranger Things, solved impossible mysteries in Enola Holmes and now, Millie Bobby Brown‘s next collaboration with Netflix will see her fighting a dragon.

Collider broke the story today that the British actress is set to star in and produce a new feminist-angled fantasy movie titled Damsel for the streaming giant, as part of their ongoing partnership. Netflix is keeping the story under wraps, but the outlet reveals that Damsel follows Princess Elodi (Brown), an innocent young woman who’s married off to a rival kingdom, but she soon finds herself in danger in her new home when she discovers a deadly secret. You see, during the harvest season, the kingdom sacrifices its princesses to a ravenous dragon and so, Elodi will have to channel a warrior’s spirit in order to best the beast that’s out to kill her.

28 Weeks Later‘ Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is directing from a script by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans). Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, meanwhile, will produce, while Brown will exec produce under her PCMA Productions banner alongside Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi and Mazeau. The budget is expected to land at around $60-70 million.

This is just the latest project from the actress headed to Netflix. In September, she starred in Sherlock Holmes spinoff Enola Holmes, which turned out to be a huge hit for the streamer. A sequel has been much discussed, though it’s yet to be officially announced. She’ll also lead and produce thriller The Girls I’ve Been and she’s attached to produce cancer drama A Time Lost as well, though it’s unclear if she’ll also act in that one at this stage.

Away from Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown is due to return to the Monsterverse next year for Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. King and appear in coming-of-age story The Thing About Jellyfish for Universal, from producer Reece Witherspoon. Fresnadillo, meanwhile, is also set to direct the similarly-themed Sword and the Stone remake for Disney Plus.