Millie Bobby Brown Says An Enola Holmes Sequel Has To Happen

Millie Bobby Brown may have shot to worldwide fame as the star of Netflix’s global phenomenon Stranger Things, and is one of the most famous teenagers on the planet that’s already scored an Emmy nomination, been appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and named on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world by the time she was sixteen, but the actress is still in the very early days of her career.

Stranger Things might have turned her into a household name overnight, but Brown has so far only starred in two movies. The first was a forgettable supporting role in the disappointing Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but her maiden lead performance in a feature-length film is already proving to be hugely popular.

As well as playing the title character, Brown is also a producer on Netflix’s Enola Holmes, which has quickly become a major hit on the platform despite only being released yesterday. Critics gave the literary adaptation rave reviews, and subscribers are just as enamored with the mystery caper, with many already calling for the streaming service to make a sequel.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family

The star of the movie clearly agrees with that sentiment, and in a recent interview, she admitted that an Enola Holmes follow-up has to happen, calling on director Harry Bradbeer to make it a reality.

“Yeah, there’s more of the story to be told. The story isn’t over yet. She isn’t grown up, there’s no conclusion. I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there’s definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen. Harry, we’ve got to send an email.”

Given the massive success that Enola Holmes is experiencing already, a sequel seems like a foregone conclusion at this point and will further establish Millie Bobby Brown as one of Netflix’s most important talents, one that could end up leading both the company’s marquee TV show and a massively popular franchise for years to come.