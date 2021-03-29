Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Eyed For Fantastic Four Reboot

Millie Bobby Brown and Saoirse Ronan are reportedly being eyed for roles in Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot. Kevin Feige and company will be hoping that the third time’s the charm when it comes to the House of Ideas’ First Family, as the MCU version of the team really needs to make a bigger impression on audiences than the previous cinematic iterations, so the casting for the foursome has to be exactly right. And it’s possible that Marvel is looking at these two actresses for unknown roles in the movie.

A 4Chan rumor – yeah, I know, but bear with me – was recently shared to Reddit that listed a bunch of big name stars that Marvel is apparently circling right now. The actors/actresses were “Millie Bobby Brown, Saoirse Ronan, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Liam Hemsworth, Jonathan Groff, Anya Taylor Joy, Regé-Jean Page, Ana De Armas, Gary Oldman, and Keanu Reeves,” with Henry Cavill also mentioned as having had talks with the studio.

Small Screen then quizzed their own sources over this information and heard back that Brown and Ronan are being courted by Marvel and specifically, for the FF film. Given that there’s only one female member of the group, you might think this means these actresses are under consideration for Sue Storm AKA Invisible Woman. The 26-year-old Ronan would fit this part, too, as she’s visually a match for Sue in the comics. The 17-year-old Brown, however, would be a very left-field choice for the character, so it’s possible she’s up for a different role. Valeria Von Doom, anyone?

Another recent report claimed that Marvel is looking to diversify the Four for Jon Watts’ production, although it wasn’t stated which members will be recast as persons of color. Mr. Fantastic seems like a good bet, though, seeing as his descendant, Kang the Conqueror, will be played by black actor Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man 3.

But tell us, are either of these actresses in your dream Fantastic Four casting? Sound off in the comments section.