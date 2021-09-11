Mission: Impossible 7 Finally Finishes Shooting After 19 Months

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks as though principal photography on Mission: Impossible 7 has finally drawn to a close, with the latest installment in the globetrotting espionage franchise arguably suffering the most tortured production of the pandemic era.

Cameras first started rolling in February 2020, and the shoot has faced so many setbacks that Paramount even launched a $100 million lawsuit against the insurers after seven separate COVID-related shutdowns. During that time, Christopher McQuarrie and his team have touched down in Italy, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, with the current September 2022 bow the fourth different theatrical release date that’s been awarded to Mission: Impossible 7.

As you can see below, crew member Martin Smith confirmed that the mission had finally been completed after a year and a half dealing with the effects of a global health crisis, which is good news for every member of the cast and crew.

UK-based gaffer Martin Smith posted this on Instagram today. Looks like principal photography on #MI7 is complete! Now onto #MI8! #ScorpioSeason approaches! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DRzPwIthcO — Light the Fuse Podcast (@LightTheFusePod) September 10, 2021

Not that Tom Cruise and the rest of the IMF team have much time to put their feet up, though, with the eighth installment still penciled in for a summer 2023 debut. The plan was to shoot Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back-to-back before the pandemic put paid to that particular notion, so everyone needs to gear up and get ready to do it all over again very soon.