Paramount Launches $100 Million Lawsuit Over Mission: Impossible 7 Shutdowns

We’re closing in on nineteen months since Christopher McQuarrie first called action on Mission: Impossible 7, and the latest chapter in the globetrotting espionage franchise still hasn’t wrapped. Every major production has been affected heavily by the pandemic, but few have suffered more than Tom Cruise’s latest outing as Ethan Hunt.

The star and producer has outlined why he was so determined to continue shooting despite the constant setbacks, which have resulted in multiple shutdowns as the cast and crew touched down in Italy, the United Kingdom, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, the Middle East and then back to the UK, where the finishing touches are finally being applied.

Simon Pegg Shares New Mission: Impossible 7 Image As Filming Restarts 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

By all accounts it’s been nightmarish to put it lightly, and now Paramount have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the insurance company involved in Mission: Impossible 7 for not covering the blockbuster’s COVID-19 costs. As per the filing, the film has been ground to a halt no less than seven times due to people protected by the policy in place either testing positive or contracting the virus, and the studio wants to be reimbursed to the fullest.

It’s a breach of contract suit aimed at Chubb subsidiary Federal Insurance Company, which Paramount claim the company refused to pay out when the full amount of insured losses under the policy were requested. So far, Federal have only covered $5 million, so there’s a massive disconnect between the two parties. As unfortunate as it sounds, a court battle would be perfectly in keeping with Mission: Impossible 7‘s rocky road to the big screen.