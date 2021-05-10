Tom Cruise Admits That Emotions Were High On Mission: Impossible 7 Set

Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible 7 has endured a hellish production that’s seen it shut down multiple times due to the Coronavirus pandemic as the cast and crew traveled all over the world to get the latest installment in the long-running franchise over the finish line.

That hasn’t happened yet, though, with cameras still rolling in England a full fifteen months after the first footage was shot, but the end is finally in sight for Tom Cruise’s next outing as Ethan Hunt. The globetrotting production has also visited Italy, Poland, Norway and the Middle East, and despite set videos showing the star riding a motorcycle off a cliff before parachuting to safety and running on top of a speeding train, the biggest talking point from Mission: Impossible 7 so far is arguably his rant at a pair of crew members caught breaking health and safety protocols.

In a new interview, Cruise admitted that tensions and emotions were high, but he also explained the lengths he’d gone to in order to ensure that the team could continue working and provide for their families, so you can kind of understand why his pressure reached breaking point when he saw the rules being flouted in his presence.

“I’ve produced 30 to 40 movies. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs. All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my house!’. So I told the studio and I told the industry,’We’re going back. We’re going to get everyone back to work. We’re going to start shooting in the summer. And we’re going to figure out how to do it safely’. It was seven days a week, it was around the clock, just dealing with a lot of high emotions with people, and helping them through it.”

Tom Cruise basically took the livelihood of his colleagues into his own hands to guarantee they’d still be getting an income when vast swathes of the world were in a state of lockdown, which is admirable for someone with a personal net worth of over half a billion dollars. Mission: Impossible 7 is clealry a labor of love, and the leading man will be pulling out all of the stops to ensure it delivers when the movie finally arrives next summer.