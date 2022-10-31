‘Mission: Impossible’ director offers words of wisdom for all the budding filmmakers out there

It’s not every day that you’d get career-saving advice from those who made it, let alone if you’re only starting. Luckily for one aspiring filmmaker, they received advice from Christopher McQuarrie, the director for the Mission: Impossible films, and writer for Top Gun: Maverick.

Andrew Huff publically messaged McQuarrie on Twitter, asking for directing advice ahead of working on their first feature film. McQuarrie replied to the young filmmaker, telling them to take care of themselves physically, be open-minded, and be themselves. Such easy and simple advice, especially for those staring out.

Huff expressed gratitude to McQuarrie, saying that his advice is helpful, especially since one of the film’s locations is in the woods.

Thank you! Incredibly grateful for your insight. Fun side note: I’ll be shooting for a few days near Tom’s neck of the woods in Clearwater. Had no idea until we did the Tech this past Friday! — Andrew Huff (@andrewjohnhuff) October 30, 2022

People who saw McQuarrie’s advice agreed to his tips, with some saying that one of them became some sort of industry standard. People pointed out that they saw crew members wearing comfortable shoes while on set. Meanwhile, one user shared alternatives to using a director chair if it’s unavailable.

"Be kind to your feet."



I see many filmmakers/crew wear either comfortable sneakers or hiking boots etc. — The Invisible Man (@SpicyDune) October 30, 2022

Be kind to your feet indeed. When no director chair, an unused apple box is your friend. — Frank Tremblay (@FrzFrameHi5) October 30, 2022

Fans appreciated McQuarrie for passing down useful advice to newcomers in the field. People wished Huff luck on Twitter after the famous director replied to his question online.

This should be carved on the Rosetta Stone let alone a passing twitter tip. Good Morning, McQ, et al *gently nods at twitter* — Denise M R (@DDRey) October 30, 2022

McQ replying was a sign of universe that it's gonna be great. Trust it. — PRI💥 (@lighTtheCruise) October 30, 2022

Have fun on your Mission & good luck pic.twitter.com/cHQQGVQfux — MoviesAreDope (@MoviesAreDope) October 30, 2022

McQuarrie started his film career in 1993 but it wasn’t until 1995 that he received multiple screenwriting awards for The Usual Suspects.

He would later work on larger projects, such as 2017’s The Mummy, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation & Fallout, and Top Gun: Maverick. It was already confirmed that McQuarrie would work on the upcoming two-part film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which is scheduled to be released in 2023 and 2024.