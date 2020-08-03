Monster Hunter Director Says The Film Is 100% Finished Now

Paul W.S. Anderson has said that his upcoming action-adventure film Monster Hunter is 100% finished now. Despite this, however, the pic, which will be a fairly faithful adaptation of the best-selling video game franchise of the same name distributed by Capcom, has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The movie is 100 percent finished,” Anderson said in a recent interview. “We were supposed to be releasing it on Labor Day weekend but we pushed it into 2021, but it’s completely done. So it’s coming out April 23 of next year. For me, it’s my most favorite movie I’ve ever made. It has a rather unique look to it.”

Monster Hunter is not the only movie whose release date has been pushed back in recent times, of course. The aforementioned pandemic, which has put a halt to large-scale film and television productions around the globe, has delayed the premieres of numerous other projects. While some studios have opted to take their films directly to streaming, others are holding off in hope of getting a future theatrical release instead.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the subject matter, Monster Hunter began life as a video game franchise. Part single player and part multiplayer, the games tell the story of a world in which humans share their habitat with giant, bloodthirsty monsters. Rather than cowering behind walls, however, settlements send out warriors to brave the wilds and battle the beasts.

Although little is yet known about the film’s plot, promotional material suggests that Anderson has remained faithful to the source material. Stills from the movie, for instance, show off the two lead actors wearing extensive armor sets that appear as though they were all but pulled directly from the video games themselves.

Tell us, though, are you looking forward to seeing the upcoming adaptation of Monster Hunter? As always, let us know down below.