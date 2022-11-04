MonsterVerse star confirms they’re not part of the spinoff series by pitching an entirely different and unofficial one

While there’s nothing strange about a multi-billion dollar franchise being spun off onto the small screen, the in-development Godzilla and the Titans that takes the MonsterVerse into episodic territory is a curious case.

Godzilla, sequel King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, and crossover Godzilla vs. Kong were all produced by Legendary Entertainment and distributed by Warner Bros., so it was widely expected that the streaming series would end up on HBO Max when it was first announced.

Instead, Legendary took the project to Apple TV, which gives the MonsterVerse the unique distinction of having its film and television content (that’s all canonically connected) existing on the big and small screens under the stewardship of different companies. If Warner Bros. want to get back in the door, though, maybe they should pay attention to King of the Monsters star O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Celebrating Godzilla Day on Twitter, the actor revealed that he’s written a pilot for a prospective adventure titled Monarch: G-Team, and he’s even got a three-season plan in mind that he’s hoping his followers can drum up some buzz for.

In honor of #GodzillaDay I think it’s only right that I drop my passion project.



Wrote this with my film maker friend over at @TohoKingdom, Chris Mirjahangir



Monarch: G-Team. Takes elements from KOTM and goes its own way. Let them know the people want it. @ProjNautilusCos -art pic.twitter.com/HYzEhZtaC6 — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 4, 2022

People throw speculative ideas into the social media winds on a daily basis, but very rarely does it happen from people who’d actually starred in the properties for which they’re pitching. Jackson clearly wants to reprise the role of Chief Warrant Officer Jackson Barnes, and given that the IP has racked up over $1.9 billion at the box office already, it’s certainly not the worst notion in the world to investigate his concept a little further.