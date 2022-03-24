‘Moon Knight’ writer developing ‘Nova’ project for Marvel Studios

We’ve been hearing rumors for years that fan favorite cosmic superhero Nova was on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks as though the scuttlebutt has emerged from the realm of speculation to become a reality at long last.

As per Deadline, Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada has been tasked to develop a project revolving around the intergalactic adventurer, but no further details have been made available as of yet. While it hasn’t been confirmed whether Nova will be a feature film or a Disney Plus series, recent evidence points towards the latter.

Last week, leaked production documents revealed that Kevin Feige was producing the vaguely-titled Untitled Space Project as a streaming exclusive, so it might not be a coincidence that the Nova announcement has followed shortly afterwards.

Amazing MCU Fan Art Brings Nova To Life 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

For a long time, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise had been pinpointed as a potential destination for Nova’s debut, but that was more rooted in wishful thinking than any sort of tangible reality. Of course, the Nova Corps have been established as part of the GotG mythos, so there is at least a direct connection should Marvel choose to tie the cinematic universe newcomer into the wider world.

Nova also has plenty of comic book history with the Skrulls, the shapeshifting alien race set to play significant roles in both Secret Invasion and The Marvels, so there are plenty of opportunities available and pieces on the board to ensure that Richard Rider’s introduction into the MCU will be a seamless one, whenever and wherever it ends up happening.