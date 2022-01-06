‘Moonfall’ director confirms the Moon is not what we think it is

For those of you who haven’t been savvy enough to keep your tinfoil hats on at all times, you may have been operating under the impression that the Moon is a mere planetary-mass object, the fifth-largest natural satellite in the solar system, and a place with very low surface gravity where only a select few have ever been.

However, Roland Emmerich knows better, and he’s bringing his shocking revelations to the big screen when Moonfall, the latest in his long line of disaster epics, comes to theaters in a matter of weeks on February 4. A brand-new trailer debuted earlier today, showcasing what looks to be a suitably preposterous and thus hugely entertaining time at the movies, and now the director has been diving deep into the footage with Entertainment Weekly.

Discussing how the intrepid trio of two disgraced astronauts and a conspiracy theorist come together to make an unnerving discovery, the filmmaker detailed that those shady folks at NASA have been at it again.

“He encountered something which he found extremely unique and interesting, and nobody believed him at NASA. Which is understandable because NASA knows that the moon is not what we think it is. So he ends up in a lawsuit with NASA because he’s a guy who doesn’t back down… The idea that maybe the moon is not what we think it is, that it’s built rather than natural. Some people believe that megastructures are a built shell around a star. Enormous, enormous structures that are more or less like a cage around a captured star. NASA is hiding stuff on a very high level because even the second-in-command doesn’t know about it,” Emmerich says. “It started with Apollo 11, where there was this two-minute radio silence. During that time, they saw light emanating from the moon’s surface. That’s when they first realized the moon was hollow.”

New 'Moonfall' poster reveals the big fake space rock 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There you have it, folks, we are officially through the looking glass. Of course, Moonfall also features black space goo and the sort of on-the-nose exposition you can only find in a Hollywood blockbuster, so don’t expect to be converted to the megastructure way of thinking by the time the lights come up.