Watch: New ‘Moonfall’ trailer teases Halle Berry vs. the moon

The latest trailer for Moonfall teases Halle Berry vs. the moon. Coming hot on the heels of Netflix’s satirical apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, Roland Emmerich — the man who’s tried to destroy the world more times than a James Bond villain — is back to his old tricks and is serving up a classic take on the epic disaster movie. Check out the trailer, which promises Moonfall will deliver everything you’d expect from a film by the Independence Day director, above.

The title kind of tells you everything you need to know, but, if you want specifics, Moonfall‘s high-concept premise is that the moon is knocked off its orbit by an unknown force, thereby putting it onto a collision course with Earth. The fate of the planet and all of humanity rests in the hands of two astronauts, Jo Fowler (Berry) and Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), and an eccentric conspiracy theorist (Game of Thrones’ John Bradley), who are sent into space to attempt to avert the disaster. But, in the process, they discover the moon is not what it seems…

Following the commercial failure of Independence Day: Resurgence in 2016, Emmerich has taken to financing his movies himself. As is clear from this trailer, though, Moonfall has just as high production values as you would expect from any of his previous blockbusters. That’s because, at a budget of $140 million, it stands as one of the most expensive independently-produced films ever made. Lionsgate is distributing the flick in the U.S.

The leading trio is joined by the likes of Donald Sutherland, Michael Pena, Kelly Yu, Charlie Plummer, and Eme Ikwuakor. Josh Gad was originally cast in Bradley’s role before he had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Moonfall is set to open in theaters in just under a month’s time on Feb. 4. The film’s first five minutes have already been released.