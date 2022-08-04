Morbid MCU fans wonder who racked up the highest kill count

It’s no secret that the MCU is full of death, but fans are wondering which character is responsible for the most bloodshed.

“Who do you think has the highest body count (kills) in the MCU?” potcubic asked in r/marvelstudios. The Redditor supplied the first ranking, choosing Thor as the biggest killer due to “how old he is and the experience he has in battle” and making Iron Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Winter Soldier, Captain America, and Scarlet Witch honorable mentions.

A couple of other Redditors chose Thor, especially among the main characters.

However, those who expanded their character pool caused Thor to sink to the bottom. “I’d say Odin or Hela is above Thor,” wrote jhkmay161. “They were mass murdering entire planets before he knew how to talk.”

User theoneandonlydonzo ranked Thor eighth, behind Ronan the Accuser, Ego, Thanos, multiple versions of Doctor Strange, and Ultron.

In fact, Ultron from the Disney Plus animated series What If…? is the highest-upvoted character in the thread. This is because he destroys an entire universe and parts of others.

Alioth is also a close contender, since, as jhkmay161 put it, the being was “destroying universe-size populations for infinite amounts of time.” CamMTE seconded Alioth (“has been eating basically entire timelines since the beginning of time”) but still put it below Ultron.

Of course, there’s one facetious answer:

Although Thor may be the most murderous main MCU member, he’s Gandhi compared to universe-destroyers like Thanos, Doctor Strange, Alioth, and Ultron.