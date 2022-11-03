Shazam!, one of the few superhero feature film successes under DC’s belt, is on course to get a direct sequel in the near future, and anticipation has seen somewhat of a renewed increase in recent weeks, thanks to a certain cameo it and this year’s Black Adam share.

A faceless Superman appears at the climax of Shazam! and now, fans are discussing how this cameo could have gone with a more twisted and currently active take on the powerful person. A new post on Reddit replaces the DC Comics character with the uniform and body of the Homelander from The Boys instead. Several say it is hilarious and, for one, they have their own ideas on what would happen if death and destruction occurred.

Later in the thread, another says the kids would probably be perfectly safe, as Homelander would end up indulging in his more base desires while also expressing his disdain for the handicapped by taking what Freddy Freeman needs to navigate his life on a daily basis.

Others express similar sentiments. Some say the kids in the school would be more afraid than awed in this instance and, for one, if this kind of crossover ever happened, the leader of The Seven would ultimately be crushed by the hero who is a child at his core.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is slated for release on March 17, 2023, and will see Billy and his siblings fighting the Daughters of Atlas. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is also said to be making an appearance. The Daughters of Atlas will be played by Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler. Djimon Hounsou will also be back as the wizard Shazam who initially gave his abilities to Billy.