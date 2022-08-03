Morbin’ Time never ends after ‘Morbius’ hits big on both Netflix and HBO Max

Just when you thought the dust had settled once and for all and there was nothing else to be said, Morbius has returned with a vengeance to become one of the most popular movies on a pair of rival streaming services.

Due to the fact that Sony doesn’t own and operate an in-house platform of its own, making it the only one of the “Big Five” studios not to do so, the rights to the company’s back catalogue are strewn all over the place, and it shows. So, not only does Morbius rank as the 20th most-watched title on Netflix’s global charts, but it’s faring even better on HBO Max.

As per FlixPatrol, the dismal comic book adaptation that suffered the misfortune of becoming a cultural phenomenon while still bombing twice in theaters has reached the Top 10 on WarnerMedia’s service in 20 countries. To top things off, Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire is additionally one of the 10 biggest current hits on Amazon, Google Play Movies, and iTunes.

Morbin’ Time is still going strong, then, even if there’s very little chance of sequel being willed into existence by memes alone. It was fun while it lasted, but Morbius is slowly beginning to fade from the public consciousness, even if it’s been experiencing an unexpected uptick in social media traffic this week.

It was pretty much a disaster from start to finish, and yet more indication that Sony doesn’t have a clue what it’s doing, but subscribers to no less than five big-name streamers can’t be wrong, right? Right…?