‘Morbius’ getting an early release in some international markets

Having originally been scheduled for release in July 2020, Jared Leto’s Morbius ended up becoming one of the longest-delayed movies of the pandemic after being bounced around the calendar with reckless abandon.

The first installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe that doesn’t feature Tom Holland’s Peter Parker or Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock (at least as far as we’re aware) is finally poised to hit the big screen on April 1, where the studio will be hoping it experiences a nice little bump at the box office after the recent success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and No Way Home.

However, audiences in several international markets may get the chance to see Morbius ahead of their Stateside counterparts, after it was revealed by Cinescape that the Living Vampire’s live-action debut will begin rolling out in the Middle East from March 24, eight days ahead of domestic audiences.

New 'Morbius' images reveal more of Jared Leto's Marvel debut 1 of 5

Of course, we’ve been in this exact situation with Sony very recently, after the majority of overseas territories had to wait a week longer to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage, while the United Kingdom got the chance to witness No Way Home 48 hours ahead of the United States.

Morbius likely won’t come close to matching the success of either Sony blockbuster, but we’ll nonetheless be very curious to see how it performs after such a long wait.