With an appearance from Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Adrian Toomes and a quick nod to the mid-credits reveal of last year’s Far From Home, the first trailer for Morbius offered some long-awaited confirmation that Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters will connect to Disney’s MCU.

For many fans, the reveal came as quite a surprise, but if we look back to an interview published by DiscussingFilm in October of 2018, we can see that the Sony camp has been teasing this crossover for well over a year.

In August, 2018, it was announced that Equalizer 2 writer Richard Wenk had been tapped to write a script for a Kraven the Hunter movie, which would serve as another installment in the cinematic universe started by Venom. And while the fate of that particular project remains unclear, Wenk seemingly hinted at Sony’s future plans for Peter Parker when he told DiscussingFilm that Kraven was “going to come face-to-face with Spider-Man.”

The writer also made the ambiguous remark that the film belongs in the “Marvel world,” and mentioned that the movie will likely take inspiration from Kraven’s Last Hunt, a comic book storyline where the wall-crawler himself plays an integral role.

Morbius Trailer Screenshots 1 of 27

Click to skip



















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jump to 2020, and it looks like Sony just might be planning to follow through on this idea, but at the very least, a meeting between Tom Holland’s Spidey and the villains of the SUMC seems pretty inevitable.

In any case, we’ll surely get a clearer picture of Sony’s intentions when Morbius hits theaters on July 31st, followed by Venom 2 on October 2nd. As for Peter, if we don’t see him sooner, then the web-slinger will be returning to our screens with the release of Spider-Man 3 on July 16th, 2021.