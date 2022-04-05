‘Morbius’ star praises Jared Leto’s ‘interesting approach’ to acting

Morbius is very much in the firing line after a disastrous release, but star Jared Leto has received praise from a co-star for his interesting method approach to acting.

Adria Arjona spoke at length to The Hollywood Reporter about her experience filming Morbius with Leto. During the chat, she heartily lauded the Academy Award-winning actor for committing “physically, emotionally, and spiritually” to his role and explained how it inspired her as well as others on the set to do better.

“Well, I studied method. I went to Lee Strasberg [Institute] in New York, so I’m very familiar with it and I feel very comfortable with it. Part of what I do and what actors do is adapt to other people’s methods. So it was easier for me because I studied it for so long and I just respect the method. I respected the commitment that Jared had during filming, and I just went with the flow. It almost felt like I went back to theater school in a way, and it reminded me of a lot of stuff that I was taught. So it was a nice experience, seeing someone commit physically, emotionally and spiritually through a role. It has an impact. Not only did it impact me, but it also impacted the tone of the set as well. Everyone understood that this guy is putting his body on the line. Every time he would walk with the crutches, I could see his back aching. And I think everyone wanted to do a better job so it went by faster and Jared could come back out and not break his back while doing it. So it was an interesting process for me.”

It does confirm the story from director David Espinosa about the actor’s obscure way of staying in character with the crutches and wheelchair. Most actors just show up on the day, stand on an “x” and read a line, then go for lunch. Then there’s Jared Leto and his continuing trope of wacky escapades on set.

Morbius is currently in cinemas.