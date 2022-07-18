More ‘Fear Street’ movies rumored to be on the way from Netflix

Netflix’s horror trilogy extravaganza Fear Street not only resonated with horror fans, but the movies completely dominated the streaming platform last summer — and, apparently, it looks as though more Fear Street films are on the way. The film series — based on the books from author R.L. Stine — centers around a group of teenagers who work together to destroy a sinister town curse, all while horror sub-genres are juxtaposed to create a long-lasting fear factor.

As per Bloody Disgusting (via Yahoo), Stine recently revealed in an interview that Netflix has apparently ordered for more Fear Street movies to hit the platform soon. Additionally, Stine discussed the shock he felt at witnessing his tame story become an R-rated slasher fest, which we all enjoyed nonetheless.

I…hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer. Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I’ve never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, ‘Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!’

This certainly comes as to surprise that the streaming giant would yearn to capitalize on the film series’ success, with rumors of a Fear Street 4 and further movies beginning just shortly after the trilogy was released on Netflix last July. And while this news is simply only rumors, for now, eagle-eyed subscribers should start to gear up for the hopeful return of the gore-fest slasher that’s guaranteed to be as intense as ever.

Check back here for future updates on Fear Street.