More Michael Myers? The ‘Halloween’ Bidding War, Explained

Even though filmmakers advertised 2022’s Halloween Ends as the final battle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, horror fans won’t be surprised to learn that the Boogeyman isn’t going anywhere. As we all know, Michael Myers will live on as long as he brings in the money, and now it looks like a new project will soon be in the works. According to Bloody Disgusting, the franchise is already up for grabs, sparking a bidding war among various studios and streaming services.

Who owns the rights to Halloween?

After Blumhouse Productions wrapped up the final film in their Halloween trilogy last year, film producer Malek Akkad received the rights to the franchise. Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum explained this in a 2022 interview with Screen Rant, stating:

“I didn’t say it’s gonna be the last Halloween movie. It’s our last Halloween movie. We have no more rights to make any more Halloween, so it goes back to Malek [Akkad]. And what he does, only he knows, but we are done. And this is our last one, and I think people will be very happy.”

Since then, Akkad has continued his partnership with Miramax to offer the rights for new Micahel Myers projects.

What does this mean for the future of the Halloween franchise?

Miramax is open to pitches for both film and television projects, so there’s a ton of potential for the future of this iconic horror franchise. My personal prediction is that we’ll see a Haddonfield-based series in the next year or two.

It’s the next logical step for the franchise, especially with the success of Chucky on SYFY and Crystal Lake coming to Peakcock in 2024. Considering the various continuity discrepancies, I expect the new project will tell us part of the story we’ve never seen before, such as a deeper look into the Myers family and Michael’s childhood.

When’s the new behind-the-scenes book coming out?

If you can’t wait for the next Halloween adaptation, you’ll be happy to learn about a new book covering the recent film trilogy. Halloween 2018-2022: The Official Making of the Films offers behind-the-scenes photos, interviews with the cast and crew, and insight into how the movies were made.

You can get a sneak peek at what’s inside and preorder the book on Amazon before its October 17 release date. The preview images show off the incredible dedication that went into the makeup and special effects used on set to make the infamous Michael Myers mask and some of the more memorable kill scenes!