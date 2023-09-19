All Michael Myers deaths, ranked

One common theme carried throughout the long-standing Halloween franchise is how often the series’ main villain Michael Myers dies. After the concept was initially introduced and showcased in John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978), a variety of other filmmakers and movies in the franchise followed a similar formula and “killed” Myers in a jaw-dropping death scene. And while the idea of The Shape actually being killed by a normal civilian seems incredibly far-fetched, the majority of these deaths have successfully become memorable and often discussed amongst horror fanatics.

As eye-roll-inducing as the theme seems to be, it’s simultaneously hard to discount how iconic these deaths are and how groundbreaking they proved to be for the overall triumph of the Halloween franchise. As ridiculous as some of them are, each “death” individually contributed to advancing Myers’ complicated backstory and succeeded in setting up the next Halloween film to follow.

So, let’s grab our butcher knife and dive in to completely rank each of Michael Myers’ deaths.

10. Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Cause of death: Electrocuted by Freddie

We’d rather pretend this movie doesn’t exist altogether, but for canon purposes, we’ll include the film’s closing minutes as Michael is electrocuted by Freddie Harris (Busta Rhymes) and eventually catches on fire. Excluding the horrid acting and cheesy one-liners, this death scene is just plain bad. But hey, I guess it fits perfectly for Resurrection.

9. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Cause of death: Injected and beaten to death by Tommy Doyle

Speaking of Halloween movies we preferred never happened, it would feel like a travesty if we didn’t include this specific Myers death scene. The brutality of this scene truly is fantastic, but Myers being injected with a tranquilizer and beaten with a lead pipe by Tommy Doyle feels really silly and honestly underwhelming. Let’s just pretend this one didn’t happen.

8. Halloween II (2009)

Cause of death: Shot by the police/Laurie

There are a few endings for Rob Zombie’s Halloween sequel, though neither of them is particularly good. On one hand, the theatrical cut features Laurie stabbing Michael and then sobbing uncontrollably over his lifeless body. On the other hand, the director’s cut showcases Michael actually speaking before killing Loomis and then being shot dead by the police. So you can pick your poison here, but both endings aren’t groundbreaking.

7. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Cause of death: Shot by Haddonfield police force

Yes, it’s true, we’ve all seen Michael Myers shot and killed several times now. And yet, with how absolutely bonkers and out-of-this-world Halloween 4 is, its ending sequence isn’t all that terrible. It’s a typical song and dance with Myers being executed by members of the Haddonfield police force, but the return of Myers after the third Halloween movie bombed somehow makes this kill seem better than it is.

6. Halloween Ends (2022)

Cause of death: Killed by Laurie and Haddonfield members

As ridiculous as the majority of Ends is — especially with a complete lack of focus upon Myers — its ending actually provides a decent door-closing montage on this version of the narrative. While Lurie fully embodies her ability to kill Michael for good, Michael is weakened by the power of the Haddonfield community coming together to end his rampage for good. Or so we think, at least.

5. Halloween (2007)

Cause of death: Shot in the head by Laurie

Rob Zombie’s Halloween has received a fair amount of flak over the years, but the film’s conclusion truly does a credible job of outlining the sheer intensity between Michael and Laurie in their rawest brother and sister form. The duo’s sibling rivalry is crushed due to one final bullet in the chamber which Laurie uses to shoot Michael before a blood-curdling scream echoes aloud. We have to give this one credit where credit is due.

4. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Cause of death: “Decapitated” by Laurie

If I’m being completely honest with myself right now, this would have been the PERFECT ending to the entire Halloween franchise. Sadly, Resurrection happened and everything commendable that happened in H20 was immediately erased. As it turns out, Michael had switched clothes with a paramedic who couldn’t talk because Michael crushed his throat. So, in reality, Laurie didn’t actually decapitate Michael. Bummer.

3. Halloween (2018)

Cause of death: Locked in Laurie’s basement and burned alive

You’d be lying if you said this wasn’t one of the most epic “deaths” for Michael in the entire franchise — even if it’s a concept we’ve seen done before. Despite seeing Michael presumably “killed” in a huge fire, the satisfying shot of Michael staring up at Laurie as flames erupt behind him is nothing short of fantastic. These two really put the “fun” in dysfunctional.

2. Halloween II (1981)

Cause of death: Shot by Laurie and killed in a hospital explosion

As one of the greatest horror sequels ever crafted, it’s certainly no surprise this eye-popping death would end up near the top of this list. Despite terrorizing Haddonfield and Laurie Strode for the second time, Michael’s fate is ultimately met after Laurie shoots him in the eyes and Loomis causes a gas explosion in the hospital. Gnarly stuff.

1. Halloween (1978)

Cause of death: Shot multiple times by Dr. Loomis

Was there ever any actual doubt? From start to finish, John Carpenter’s Halloween is a piece of cinematic magic that still holds up even decades later. The ending, of course, showcases Laurie Strode coming face-to-face with The Boogeyman, only for Dr. Loomis to shoot Michael “dead” and watch him fall from a balcony. It might seem cheesy, but hearing that iconic tune play at the end when Laurie and Loomis realize Michael is gone from his landing spot on the ground is unforgettable.