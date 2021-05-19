Mortal Kombat 2 Will Reportedly Be Set In Space

That headline might sound laughable, but a recent report suggests that Mortal Kombat 2 – assuming it’s even given the go-ahead – will be leaving Earth’s atmosphere for its second outing.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, trusted “and proven” sources have revealed to the site that the series’ titular tournament will use space as its venue, though this information is followed by little else besides speculation, so it remains unclear why the filmmakers are considering utilizing the final frontier for a potential sequel. Outlandish it may seem, then, but it’s worth noting that NetherRealm’s source material has flirted with the wider cosmos on numerous occasions, most recently in 2019’s installment.

Kronika, a being with immeasurable strength surpassing that of Raiden, serves as the primary antagonist of Mortal Kombat 11 and aims to restart time anew in order to erase previous imbalances (i.e. the death of her son, Shinnok, and Raiden’s rise to power). Through the efforts of champion Liu Kang, the Titaness’ plans are halted, with Kang becoming the supposed impartial arbiter of time in her stead.

First Mortal Kombat Reboot Photos Tease A Bloody Brawler 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With the above in mind, having Jax, Sonya Blade and Cole Young take to the stars in order to defend their home from Outworld isn’t so absurd, but it would certainly be a jarring decision to have Mortal Kombat‘s live-action setting change that abruptly. What we imagine to be more likely – especially when taking into account previous comments made by writer Greg Russo – is a departure from Earth to a neighboring realm. Outworld, the Netherrealm and Edenia are three planes of existence known to be out there and the inclusion of any of them could serve as the perfect excuse to expand upon the first film’s roster.

All conjecture at this point, of course, but feel free to let us know what you make of this development in the usual place below!