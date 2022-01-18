‘Mortal Kombat’ fans think Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ looks eerily familiar

With the release of the first trailer for Marvel’s Moon Knight, a superhero series starring Oscar Isaac coming to Disney Plus in March, some fans have pointed out how the design of the titular character seems to eerily resemble that of an entirely different franchise, the video game Mortal Kombat.

When one fan tweaked the Moon Knight costume ever so slightly with a different color palette, even Mortal Kombat co-creator and NetherRealm Studios Creative Director Ed Boon replied with a shocked-face emoji on Twitter due to the seeming resemblance to the video game character Ermac.

It’s unlikely this is an intentional connection, however, since Mortal Kombat is owned by rival studio Warner Bros., the same company that owns DC. What’s more, Marvel’s Moon Knight superhero first appeared in comics in 1975, whereas Mortal Kombat‘s Ermac made his debut in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 in 1995.

There are also many similar-looking Marvel and DC heroes, so that could just be part of the territory of making fantastical, super-human-centered pop fiction. For instance, the similarities between DC’s Deathstroke and Marvel’s Deadpool being one example.

Regardless, many fans on Twitter were pointing out the similar character designs.

Another fan even went so far as to call out Ethan Hawk’s appearance in Moon Knight as being strikingly similar to that of Christopher Lambert’s Lord Raiden in the 1995 film Mortal Kombat.

Someone at Moon Knight really loves Paul W. S. Anderson's Mortal Kombat or Ethan Hawke unsuccessfully tried to play Raiden for the reboot. pic.twitter.com/Fk5nvvvttq — Niklander is going back to the Matrix (@niklander2) January 17, 2022

Another Twitter user pointed out how fun it would be to be able to play Moon Knight as a character in Mortal Kombat, playing “MK in MK,” though that seems unlikely due to each property belonging to the rival wheelhouses of Marvel and DC, respectively.

Moon Knight should be in Mortal Kombat. I'll be able to say I played as MK in MK — StheGeneral (@general_sthe) January 16, 2022

But one fan pointed out if the rumors are true that Marvel is working on its own Mortal Kombat-style fighting game, Moon Knight would undoubtedly be a welcome addition.

If the rumors are true about a marvel style Mortal Kombat game. It’s absolutely needs Moon Knight. — Kwisatz 🌙 (@Kwisatz42) January 15, 2022

Moon Knight‘s premiere episode hits Disney Plus March 30.