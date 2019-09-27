The Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Logo Has Been Revealed

Having been a fan of Mortal Kombat since the early 1990s, I’ve seen the ups and downs of the franchise firsthand throughout the years. But what made that decade particularly exciting in this instance was being able to enjoy the Kombatants in a variety of media. In addition to playing the video games, I watched the movies and animated series, read the comic books and novels, and collected the action figures. And in the interest of full disclosure, the first CD I ever bought was Mortal Kombat: The Album, the collection of goofy techno songs based on each character from the original game.

If you can relate, then you’ve probably been disappointed at how nothing has developed on the movie front since 1997. The closest we got was a web series nearly a decade ago, but that’s not quite the same as seeing the fighters we love spilling blood on the silver screen yet again.

Fortunately, things have been coming together so quickly for the reboot that it’s been somewhat hard to even accept any of it as reality. Believe it or not, filming is already underway, and actor Lewis Tan has taken it upon himself to share a new photo on Instagram. Seen below is a clapperboard offering our first look at the flick’s logo.

As you can see, it’s familiar to the variations of logos we’ve come to know over the years, with a bit of an Oroboros twist on the dragon. Of course, this could be jettisoned for something else once the marketing machine powers up, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Getting back to Tan, it’s worth mentioning how it’s yet to be divulged which character he’s playing. With so much other casting news being disclosed, I’m not sure why there’s such mystery surrounding him. Fan speculation has placed him as Kung Lao, but again, that’s unconfirmed.

Mortal Kombat arrives in theaters on March 5th, 2021.