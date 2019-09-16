First Mortal Kombat Set Photo Arrives As Shooting Begins

The news about the James Wan-produced Mortal Kombat reboot has been coming in thick and fast in recent weeks, with virtually the entire main cast being announced in rapid order. Mehcad Brooks, who will play Jax in the upcoming video game adaptation, also recently posted a brief behind-the-scenes video of his fight training in preparation for the start of shooting. Well, it turns out that today is that day, as writer Greg Russo shared a photo from the set to celebrate the first day of filming.

While Mortal Kombat is one of the longest-running and most popular video game franchises out there, the latest big screen adaptation doesn’t come burdened with much pressure. Producer James Wan, as the director of Furious 7 and Aquaman, is arguably the biggest name involved in the production, both writer Russo and director Simon McQuoid are making their feature debuts on the R-rated flick, and there are no big name stars among the cast, with the focus largely being placed on up-and-coming talents and established character actors.

The reboot may not face the expectations placed upon many other Hollywood blockbusters then, but Russo’s photo still shows that the creative team will be relying on the help of the Elder Gods to get them through a shoot that promises no shortage of violent scenes.

May the Elder Gods watch over us! #ITHASBEGUN pic.twitter.com/Lkovg7Glwo — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) September 15, 2019

Not only will Mortal Kombat be hoping to avoid the video game curse that has blighted so many other similar properties, but it will also be hoping to launch a new franchise after so many attempts at getting the project off the ground over the last few years have ended in failure. With cameras now rolling, it won’t be long until we get our first proper glimpse at how things are coming along on the Australian shoot. Watch this space for more.