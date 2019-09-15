Mortal Kombat Reboot Star Says We Aren’t Ready For The Film

The Mortal Kombat reboot from director Simon McQuoid is currently gearing up to start shooting in Australia, and for a movie based on a fighting game it comes as no surprise that the cast are in the midst of intense stunt training. After all, if you want to faithfully recreate one of the series’ signature and incredibly violent fatalities on the big screen, then you’d better look convincing doing it.

With the cast filling out in recent weeks, the ensemble of fan-favorite heroes and villains is almost complete and now, Mehcad Brooks, who stars as Jax in the James Wan-produced flick, has posted a sneak peek on social media of how he’s developing the character’s fighting style, along with some high praise for Mortal Kombat’s stunt and choreography team.

This is the first real glimpse we’ve had of anything going on behind-the-scenes of the video game adaptation, and while there’s not much information to be taken from such a brief video, Brooks seems both confident and intent on delivering the best possible big screen version of Jax to the fans.

Like the actor says, Jax is more of a power guy, and it will be very interesting when we finally get to see how the more martial-arts inspired characters are coming along. For a video game reboot, Mortal Kombat has assembled a strong cast of relative up-and-comers and veterans that includes Joe Taslim, Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Lewis Tan and Hiroyuki Sanada, with many of them having plenty of experience in taking part in vicious cinematic scraps. And with the movie set for release in March of 2021, it won’t be long before we get to see much of the cast kicking ass in costume.