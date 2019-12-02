You can’t have a Mortal Kombat movie without Sub-Zero and Scorpion.

It’s for that reason alone that the two ninjas, long considered to be the mascots of NetherRealm Studios’ franchise, were among some of the first to be confirmed for New Line Cinema’s upcoming reboot. Various members of the production crew have progressively teased – and outright confirmed – a number of other popular characters since the film’s initial announcement, of course, but the everlasting feud between Mortal Kombat‘s orange and blue-garbed shinobi was always going to be a shoo-in.

With that said, however, fans have yet to see the Lin Kuei and Shirai Ryu’s finest warriors in action and, with a theatrical release not due until 2021, likely won’t for some time. While we patiently await that eventuality, though, producer Todd Garner has decided to tease his followers on Twitter with a very cool image. Literally.

Check it out below.

Mortal Kombat Reboot Producer Shares New Sub-Zero Teaser Image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Accompanied by the caption “Frozen… too…” (a not-so-subtle riff on Frozen 2‘s recent release in theatres) Garner shared a close-up shot of what is undoubtedly Sub-Zero’s handiwork. As a cryomancer, Sub-Zero is able to form solid objects made of ice by drawing moisture from the air and, if the above is any indication, it appears as if the cool customer has just been given plenty reason to use his abilities to their fullest.

Assuming what we’re looking it is, in fact, a first tease of what Sub-Zero’s powers will look like in the film, one can only wonder who, or what forced him into unleashing the elements. A clash against his longtime nemesis Scorpion, perhaps? Fingers crossed.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to release on March 5th, 2021, with Joe Taslim (The Raid, Fast & Furious 6) and Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai, 47 Ronin) confirmed to star as Sub-Zero and Scorpion respectively.