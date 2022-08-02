‘Mortal Kombat’ star hoping to cheat death and return for the sequel

Maybe last year’s Mortal Kombat wasn’t a cinematic masterpiece, but we had fun.

Several key characters were brought to the screen accurately, the fight scenes were entertaining enough, and as promised, the onscreen fatalities were enjoyably brutal. So we’re upbeat that Mortal Kombat 2 is officially in development, with Simon McQuoid returning to take the action to Outworld.

One favorite sure to be present is Mortal Kombat icon Scorpion. The yellow-clad ninja from hell is one of the most iconic kombatants in the franchise, though we don’t yet know what form he’ll take. The ending hinted that Lewis Tan’s Cole Young might be taking up the mantle from his ancestors, though the audience response to Cole may mean his role in a sequel will be minimized.

But if they’re looking for a replacement, the best candidate has already been cast. Mortal Kombat saw Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion, and despite his death in the first movie, he wants to make a comeback, as he revealed to ComicBook.

“I have no idea, I didn’t hear anything officially yet. But, I hope they’ll make a Scorpion part, and I will get to say ‘Get over here!’ again.”

We hope Warner Bros. are listening, as the fans would see Sanada assuming his rightful place as the Mortal Kombat movies’ Scorpion something of an apology from the studio for spending so much time focusing on Cole Young. Plus, he’s already returned from the dead once already, so it’d be very easy for him to repeat the feat.

It’s early days for Mortal Kombat 2, as McQuoid currently working on his movie Omega. But once that’s out of the way, it’s going to be full speed ahead on delivering more of the spine-rippin’, heart-tearin’, hat-choppin’ martial arts action we all crave. And if Sanada was confirmed to be the new Scorpion going forwards? All we can say is “flawless victory”.