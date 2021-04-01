Mortal Kombat Star Hypes The Reboot, Says You’ll Never Forget It

In the grand scheme of things when almost every major movie has been delayed for months if not well over an entire year, having to wait an extra week for the Mortal Kombat reboot is no great shakes. That means there’s plenty of time for HBO Max subscribers and theater patrons to check out Godzilla vs. Kong at least once on either size of screen, before hunkering down for the hotly-anticipated video game adaptation.

One of the benefits of Warner Bros. giving all of their 2021 output a simultaneous release on streaming and in cinemas is that viewers who might not be entirely sold on the idea of shelling out for a theater ticket and the snacks to go with it for a film they don’t have a vested interest in can now watch all of WB’s newest features from the comfort of their own homes, and that could be good news for Mortal Kombat.

After all, the console-to-screen genre is still incredibly inconsistent, and there are no doubt a few folks who couldn’t care less about the record-breaking R-rated trailer, promise of game-accurate fatalities and the ambitious mission statement to deliver the best fight choreography you’ll ever see. However, star Lewis Tan is happy to keep the hype train rolling along nicely, saying once you’ve seen Mortal Kombat, you’ll never forget it.

The first view experience on the big screen, no phone, no distraction, best quality image and sound is so impactful and powerful. I hope you can watch it safely in IMAX and then again at home on HBO Max. You will never forget it. #MortalKombatMovie — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) March 30, 2021

We’ve been seeing and hearing all the right things from the cast, crew and creative team behind the project so far, and the only real question if whether the final product will be able to live up to the hype. Hopefully the answer is a resounding yes, because there’s unlimited franchise potential if first-time director Simon McQuoid manages to knock it out of the park with Mortal Kombat.