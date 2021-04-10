Mortal Kombat’s Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Sets Up A Sequel

With so much mythology to draw from, you can guarantee Warner Bros. have already got tentative plans in place for Mortal Kombat sequels, dependent on how the reboot fares at the box office and in terms of HBO Max views. After all, the studio have been on a roll all year, with four WB efforts topping the domestic charts in their opening weekend despite debuting simultaneously on streaming, while subscriber numbers continue to steadily rise.

As an action-packed martial arts fantasy based on a long-running and massively popular video game series, Mortal Kombat ticks a number of boxes in terms of genre, demographic and potential audience, which can only be encouraging for the creative team. Not only that, but the first trailer smashed records for an R-rated promo, and the project has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum ever since.

Of course, no self-respecting blockbuster with designs on launching a multi-film series is complete these days without a post-credits stinger, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be heading exclusively to HBO Max long before it was confirmed – that Mortal Kombat reportedly sets the stage for a second outing right at the very end.

It’s unclear what the post-credits scene involves, but there are plenty of fan favorite characters and storylines that aren’t included in Simon McQuoid’s feature debut, so there’s no shortage of ways in which the movie could sow the seeds for further adventures, and the stars have already started angling for their own spinoffs. Luckily, we’re less than two weeks away from the pic debuting, so there’s not much longer to wait until we find out for sure how the reboot lays its cards on the table.