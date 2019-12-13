The Mothman Has Reportedly Been Spotted By A Chicago Trucker

The Mothman strikes again! That’s the story according to a Chicago trucker who claims he recently spotted the mythical creature near an airport. The witness says he saw the winged beast on November 26th, 2019, at approximately 6:30 PM. Interestingly enough though, he didn’t report the sighting until December 4th. Perhaps he needed time to digest what he saw or maybe he was afraid that people wouldn’t believe him?

In any case, here’s what he said:

“I was at the airport picking up a load at Nippon, I was already backed into a dock and was standing away from the truck smoking a cigarette while they loaded my truck. I was looking toward the runways, in the direction of the tunnel and that is when I noticed something that looked like a large bird standing just outside of the fence by the parking lot. It was not hard to miss because two street lamps were nearby. It looked like a person with wings that were stretched out and flapping. It was walking away from the fence toward the open field and then began to flap its wings and disappeared.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like no one else was around to corroborate the man’s report and while some might be traumatized upon seeing such an unbelievable sight, this guy’s apparently no stranger to the Mothman. In fact, he’s encountered the creature once before.

The trucker says that back home in Mexico he once saw a large black-winged beast circling an open field that he and his friends were playing soccer in. He says that the flying critter circled the field before unleashing a loud screeching noise and then flew off into the surrounding forest. The witness doesn’t remember the exact date of the sighting, but claims that a large earthquake happened a week later in Mexico City. We can confirm that a magnitude 8.0 earthquake hit the aforementioned city on September 19th, 1985, but that’s about it.

Of course, this isn’t the first (and definitely won’t be the last) time someone claims to have laid eyes on the Mothman. The creature was first spotted in the Point Pleasant area of West Virginia on November 12th, 1966 and while no one has thus far proven the monster’s existence, paranormal researchers have continued to maintain that he (she? It?) is alive and well. This latest sighting only adds to their mainly anecdotal case, too.

The people of West Virginia, meanwhile, honor the beast’s legacy with a 12-foot metallic statue in Point Pleasant and an annual festival for Mothman every year.