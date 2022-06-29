Yet another “worst movie you’ve ever seen” discussion has materialized on Reddit featuring your standard punching bags like Catwoman, The Last Airbender, and Son of the Mask, plus a few unique selections.

Darth_Se7en, who started the discussion in r/movies, picked the first unique film: “For me, it has to be The Jerky Boys. Spending my latter teen years and early 20s during the 1990s, the jerky boys had some GREAT albums and cassettes where they would just make prank calls . . . When the movie came out, it was basically their albums on screen, and it really lost in translation everything that made the albums great.”

The Jerky Boys, while certifiably awful (17 percent Tomatometer), is lesser known and therefore lesser hated. The same can’t be said for Jupiter Ascending, the 2015 Channing Tatum-led space opera that grossed $183 million yet has a 28 percent Tomatometer.

Aside from the aforementioned disasters, Disaster Movie, the 2008 parody film, was cited, as was Battlefield Earth, the 2000 sci-fi clusterfuck adapted from Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s book of the same name.

One Redditor mentioned Carrot Top’s 1998 film Chairman of the Board, which you may know about only because of Norm Macdonald’s impromptu roast on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

But you don’t need Norm to tell you that it’s bad. Chairman of the Board grossed $181,000, was nominated for two Razzies, and has a 13 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

If the worst movie you’ve ever seen isn’t represented, you can add it to the thread here.