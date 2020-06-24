Every Movie Leaving Netflix In July
Are you kept awake every night by the fear of your favorite Netflix movies vanishing without warning? Constantly checking and rechecking when every individual title will be leaving? Well, fear not, as those days of terror are over.
Provided for your benefit here is a list of every movie that’ll be leaving the service in the month of July. Ready to dive in?
Leaving July 4
Blue Valentine
Leaving July 5
The Iron Lady
Leaving July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving July 8
47 Metres Down
Leaving July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving July 15
Forks Over Knives
Leaving July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
Leaving July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving July 26
Country Strong
Leaving July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Leaving July 29
The Incredibles 2
Leaving July 31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can’t Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Though titles often leave Netflix without a public reason, that’s not the case with a few of July’s exiting movies. Rival streamer Disney+ is now a firmly established presence in the market, and some of the biggest names on this list will be going straight there. Perhaps the most notable example of that is Solo, which is currently the only live-action Star Wars movie not available on the Mouse House’s platform. From July 10th, however, that will no longer be the case. Also joining it will be mildly popular superhero sequel Ant Man and the Wasp, as well as Incredibles 2.
It’s not all about Disney, though. In fact, there are plenty of great films from other studios to choose from on this list as well if you’re looking to catch some classics before they leave the streaming site. Back to the Future is still just as enjoyable today as it was when it released, Back to the Future Part II is underrated and Inglourious Basterds is, well, something. I would advise staying clear of The Iron Lady, though (not the place to go for the politics of the period).
Thinking of watching any of these movies before their Netflix time runs out? As always, drop a comment with your picks below.
Source: Decider
