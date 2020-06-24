Every Movie Leaving Netflix In July

Are you kept awake every night by the fear of your favorite Netflix movies vanishing without warning? Constantly checking and rechecking when every individual title will be leaving? Well, fear not, as those days of terror are over.

Provided for your benefit here is a list of every movie that’ll be leaving the service in the month of July. Ready to dive in?

Leaving July 4

Blue Valentine

Leaving July 5

The Iron Lady

Leaving July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 8

47 Metres Down

Leaving July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving July 15

Forks Over Knives

Leaving July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving July 26

Country Strong

Leaving July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving July 29

The Incredibles 2

Leaving July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Though titles often leave Netflix without a public reason, that’s not the case with a few of July’s exiting movies. Rival streamer Disney+ is now a firmly established presence in the market, and some of the biggest names on this list will be going straight there. Perhaps the most notable example of that is Solo, which is currently the only live-action Star Wars movie not available on the Mouse House’s platform. From July 10th, however, that will no longer be the case. Also joining it will be mildly popular superhero sequel Ant Man and the Wasp, as well as Incredibles 2.

It’s not all about Disney, though. In fact, there are plenty of great films from other studios to choose from on this list as well if you’re looking to catch some classics before they leave the streaming site. Back to the Future is still just as enjoyable today as it was when it released, Back to the Future Part II is underrated and Inglourious Basterds is, well, something. I would advise staying clear of The Iron Lady, though (not the place to go for the politics of the period).

Thinking of watching any of these movies before their Netflix time runs out? As always, drop a comment with your picks below.