Every Star Wars Movie Will Finally Be On Disney Plus Next Month

Since Disney launched their in-house streaming service Disney+ last November, the company have gradually been filling up their content library, and few names in that library come bigger than Star Wars. Last month, they added the franchise’s most recent release, The Rise of Skywalker, leaving just one missing from their live-action line up.

Solo may not have been the most successful Star Wars movie, nor is it the most popular, but fans will have noted its absence. Not for much longer, though, as it’s officially arriving on Disney+ on July 10th, a little over 3 weeks from now.

The Han Solo origins story saw Alden Ehrenreich play the iconic character, but unfortunately, neither he nor his star-studded cast could salvage its ill-thought conceit. A Han Solo movie without Harrison Ford, whose idea was that? Producers can sure do their profession a disservice sometimes. Nor do you need me to retread Solo’s well-documented production, er, issues. They practically had to make the film twice because test screenings went so badly. OK, no more retreading.

Of course, sticklers for detail might cry that the Disney+ Star Wars film library is still incomplete, as Star Wars: The Clone Wars is yet to be made available. That’s the one movie with even less public appeal than Solo, but maybe one day you’ll get your wish. All 3 of you. In any case, when we say every Star Wars movie will be on the streaming service next month, we mean the live-action ones.

Thinking of giving Solo a spin on Disney+? Leave us a comment with your thoughts below. Anyone who’d been thinking of hosting their Star Wars marathon entirely on the service is sure to be satisfied. May the force be with you, you fearless lunatics. The things we do for love (willingly putting yourself through The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones), right?