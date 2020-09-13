Netflix Is Adding Over 35 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s time to look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix over the next seven days and what a big week it’s set to be for the streaming giant. As well as the usual assortment of newly licensed titles being added to the site’s library, there are a number of hotly anticipated original movies and TV shows due this week as well.

While nothing new arrives on Monday, Tuesday delivers 15 fresh titles for you to consume, ranging from the latest season of British period drama Call the Midwife to 2013’s The Smurfs 2. There’s also some great documentary content, including the second seasons of both America’s Book of Secrets and The Universe.

Wednesday then sees the first major original of the week hit Netflix – psychological thriller The Devil all the Time, starring a packed cast of A-Listers including Tom Holland (in his darkest, most mature role yet), Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan. Elsewhere, there’s a bunch of foreign language movies and TV shows, such as Polish crime thriller series Signs and Spanish horror The Paramedic.

Check out the full list below for everything dropping on Netflix this week:

September 15th

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 2)

Ancient Aliens (Season 3)

Beyond Scared Straight (Season 4)

Call the Midwife (Season 9)

Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1)

East Side Sushi (2014)

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) N

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) N

Michael McIntyre: Showman (2020) N

Pawn Stars (Season 2)

Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) N

The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4)

The Rap Game (Season 2)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Universe (Season 2)

September 16th

Baby (Season 3) N

Challenger: The Final Flight (Season 1) N

Criminal: UK (Season 2) N

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2020) N

MeatEater (Season 9) N

Signs / Znaki (Season 2) N

SING ON! (Season 1) N

The Devil All the Time (2020) N

The Paramedic / El practicante (2020) N

EW Debuts First Look At Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson In The Devil All The Time 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020)

Residue (2020)

The Last Word / Das Letzte Wort (Season 1) N

September 18th

American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) N

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) N

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N

Ratched (Season 1) N

Whipped (2020) N

September 20th

DTC Yukemuri Junjo hen From High & Low (2018)

High & Low: The Movie (2016)

High & Low The Movie 2 End of Sky (2017)

High & Low The Movie 3 Final Mission (2017)

High & Low The Red Train (2016)

High & Low The Worst (2019)

Road to High & Low (2016)

As you can see, Thursday is a little quieter, with four new titles including drama film Residue and children’s flick Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out, but Friday is another big day, delivering five Netflix Originals. The highlights, though, have to be season 1 of animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the first TV show based on the movie franchise, and Ryan Murphy’s Ratched, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel starring Sarah Paulson.

Saturday is free of any arrivals, but Sunday unusually adds an entire franchise in one go, as every installment of Japanese action movie series High & Low can be found on the site from the end of the week.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix this coming week? Let us know in the comments section below.