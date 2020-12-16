Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Movies And TV Shows In January

There’s a lot of great new stuff coming to Netflix in January, with over 75 titles being added to the streaming giant’s library over the course of next month. Unfortunately, it’s just the way it goes, though, that we’ve got to lose some old content to get new content and a bunch of movies and TV shows will be removed from the site across January as well. Thankfully, this coming month isn’t a huge one for losses, but there’s still a decent amount that’ll be departing.

Of course, the title that most Netflix users will be missing in January actually leaves on December 31st – The Office is being removed from the service on New Year’s Eve so that it can stream exclusively on NBC’s newly activated streaming platform Peacock. As such, here’s another reminder to binge all nine seasons of the comedy before the year is out.

As for what’s leaving in January, though, check out the full list of removals below and then scroll down for a rundown of the most notable exiting titles.

Leaving 1/1/21

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving 1/3/21

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving 1/4/21

Mara (2017)

Leaving 1/5/21

The Monster (2016)

Leaving 1/7/21

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/8/21

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving 1/14/21

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving 1/15/21

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving 1/16/21

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/20/21

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving 1/24/21

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/26/21

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving 1/29/21

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving 1/30/21

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving 1/31/21

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Another popular show leaving Netflix soon is The Tudors, Showtime’s glossy period drama starring John Rhys Meyers as Henry VIII. All four seasons of the historical series will disappear from the site on the 7th. The following day will then see possibly the most notable movie that’s on its way out of Netflix vanish, too – Mary Poppins Returns, the belated Disney sequel featuring Emily Blunt as the magical nanny. Don’t worry, though, as it’ll soon be arriving on Disney Plus after that.

The 15th, meanwhile, marks two Best Picture Academy Award nominees leaving Netflix – 2009’s Coen brothers movie A Serious Man and Matthew McConaughey vehicle Dallas Buyers’ Club. Skipping ahead to the 29th, and black comedy Swiss Army Man – the one with Daniel Radcliffe as a corpse – likewise disappears. The last day of the month then removes eight titles, including Seth Rogen comedy Pineapple Express.

If you want to catch any of these movies/shows on Netflix, be sure to do so before they go!