Netflix Announces Over 75 New Movies/TV Shows For January

With 2020 now coming to an end – thank goodness – and a new year finally in sight, it’s time to begin looking forward to what all the various streaming platforms will be bringing us to kick off 2021 with. And after Disney Plus was first out of the gate to announce their lineup yesterday, Netflix has now followed, revealing a huge range of content set to drop in January that consists of hit movies, beloved TV shows and a whole lot more.

Of course, the 1st of the month is the busiest day and brings mostly licensed titles with it, as is often the case. But the following days look to keep up the momentum, with a ton of exciting films and television series on the way, all combining for what appears to be a fantastic month of new content.

See below for the full list:

Released January TBA

50M2 *Netflix Original

Bonding: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Cobra Kai: Season 3 *Netflix Original

June & Kopi *Netflix Film

The Netflix Afterparty *Netflix Original

Released January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation *Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now *Netflix Documentary

Monarca: Season 2 *Netflix Original

What Happened to Mr. Cha? *Netflix Film

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Released January 2

Asphalt Burning *Netflix Film

Released January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 1 *Netflix Family

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words *Netflix Original

LA’s Finest: Season 1

Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Released January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina *Netflix Film

Surviving Death *Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot *Netflix Documentary

Released January 7

Pieces of a Woman *Netflix Film

Released January 8

Charming *Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 *Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 *Netflix Original

Lupin *Netflix Film

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival *Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City *Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart *Netflix Film

Released January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

Released January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy *Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables (2011)

Released January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Released January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer *Netflix Documentary

Released January 15

Bling Empire *Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 *Netflix Family

Disenchantment: Part 3 *Netflix Original

Double Dad *Netflix Film

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire *Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Released January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Released January 18

Homefront (2013)

Released January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 *Netflix Family

Released January 20

Daughter From Another Mother *Netflix Original

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft *Netflix Original

Released January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Released January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Busted!: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Saga *Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 *Netflix Family

So my Grandma’s a Lesbian! *Netflix Film

The White Tiger *Netflix Film

Released January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) *Netflix Original

Released January 26

Go Dog Go *Netflix Family

Released January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom *Netflix Film

Released January 29

Below Zero *Netflix Film

The Dig *Netflix Film

Finding ‘Ohana *Netflix Film

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints *Netflix Documentary

Released January 31

Fatima (2020)

So, where to begin? Well, like we said above, the 1st is mostly made up of licensed titles, with highlights including underrated Jesse Eisenberg comedy 30 Minutes or Less, Steven Spielberg classic Catch Me If You Can and two Martin Scorsese gems in The Departed and Goodfellas, among many others.

Moving on, and the 7th brings us Shia LaBeouf’s new film Pieces of a Woman, while the 10th delivers cult favorite Spring Breakers. Elsewhere, on the 11th we get the incredible comedy-drama The Intouchables, and Robin Williams movie beloved Hook will be added on the 15th.

We can continue on, of course, but as you can see already, there’s no shortage of fantastic content on the way. And we haven’t even mentioned the hugely anticipated third season of Cobra Kai yet. Suffice it to say, no matter which genre your interests lie in, you’ll surely be able to find something to stream on Netflix next month.