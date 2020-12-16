Netflix Announces Over 75 New Movies/TV Shows For January
With 2020 now coming to an end – thank goodness – and a new year finally in sight, it’s time to begin looking forward to what all the various streaming platforms will be bringing us to kick off 2021 with. And after Disney Plus was first out of the gate to announce their lineup yesterday, Netflix has now followed, revealing a huge range of content set to drop in January that consists of hit movies, beloved TV shows and a whole lot more.
Of course, the 1st of the month is the busiest day and brings mostly licensed titles with it, as is often the case. But the following days look to keep up the momentum, with a ton of exciting films and television series on the way, all combining for what appears to be a fantastic month of new content.
See below for the full list:
Released January TBA
50M2 *Netflix Original
Bonding: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Cobra Kai: Season 3 *Netflix Original
June & Kopi *Netflix Film
The Netflix Afterparty *Netflix Original
Released January 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Meditation *Netflix Original
The Minimalists: Less Is Now *Netflix Documentary
Monarca: Season 2 *Netflix Original
What Happened to Mr. Cha? *Netflix Film
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Released January 2
Asphalt Burning *Netflix Film
Released January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 1 *Netflix Family
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words *Netflix Original
LA’s Finest: Season 1
Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Released January 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina *Netflix Film
Surviving Death *Netflix Documentary
Tony Parker: The Final Shot *Netflix Documentary
Released January 7
Pieces of a Woman *Netflix Film
Released January 8
Charming *Netflix Film
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 *Netflix Anime
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 *Netflix Original
Lupin *Netflix Film
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival *Netflix Family
Pretend It’s a City *Netflix Documentary
Stuck Apart *Netflix Film
Released January 10
Spring Breakers (2012)
Released January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy *Netflix Documentary
The Intouchables (2011)
Released January 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Released January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer *Netflix Documentary
Released January 15
Bling Empire *Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 *Netflix Family
Disenchantment: Part 3 *Netflix Original
Double Dad *Netflix Film
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire *Netflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
Released January 16
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
Released January 18
Homefront (2013)
Released January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4 *Netflix Family
Released January 20
Daughter From Another Mother *Netflix Original
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft *Netflix Original
Released January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Released January 22
Blown Away: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Busted!: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Fate: The Winx Saga *Netflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 *Netflix Family
So my Grandma’s a Lesbian! *Netflix Film
The White Tiger *Netflix Film
Released January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) *Netflix Original
Released January 26
Go Dog Go *Netflix Family
Released January 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom *Netflix Film
Released January 29
Below Zero *Netflix Film
The Dig *Netflix Film
Finding ‘Ohana *Netflix Film
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints *Netflix Documentary
Released January 31
Fatima (2020)
So, where to begin? Well, like we said above, the 1st is mostly made up of licensed titles, with highlights including underrated Jesse Eisenberg comedy 30 Minutes or Less, Steven Spielberg classic Catch Me If You Can and two Martin Scorsese gems in The Departed and Goodfellas, among many others.
Moving on, and the 7th brings us Shia LaBeouf’s new film Pieces of a Woman, while the 10th delivers cult favorite Spring Breakers. Elsewhere, on the 11th we get the incredible comedy-drama The Intouchables, and Robin Williams movie beloved Hook will be added on the 15th.
We can continue on, of course, but as you can see already, there’s no shortage of fantastic content on the way. And we haven’t even mentioned the hugely anticipated third season of Cobra Kai yet. Suffice it to say, no matter which genre your interests lie in, you’ll surely be able to find something to stream on Netflix next month.
