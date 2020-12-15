Disney Plus Announces Over 30 New Movies/TV Shows For January
2020 has turned out to be a pretty big year for Disney Plus, what with many major releases going up on streaming instead of dropping in theaters. However, the pandemic’s also held a lot back until 2021, too, which means that next year is going to be an even bigger one for the Mouse House’s platform. And things will kick off right out of the gate, as January is a major month when it comes to new additions.
New Year’s Day delivers a bunch of movies and National Geographic documentaries for subscribers to enjoy. Suffice it to say, if you love sharks, it’s going to be a good January 1st for you. For everyone else, a trio of films inherited from Fox are added to D+’s library the same day. Namely, animated flick Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who, Jim Carrey comedy Mr. Popper’s Penguins and X-Men spinoff The Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman.
For more, here’s the full lineup:
January 1
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
The Wolverine (2013)
Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20
Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake
January 8
Disney Fam Jam
Ferdinand
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion
Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2
January 15
Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
WandaVision: Premiere
Mary Poppins Returns
Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime
January 22
Wild Uganda
Pixar Popcorn: Premiere
WandaVision: Episode 2
Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches
Released January 29
Dinosaurs: Seasons 1-4
Epic
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Ramona and Beezus
Texas Storm Squad
WandaVision: Episode 3
Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)
January 8th sees all of webseries Star Wars Forces of Destiny shared on the service, along with Pixar short Toy Story That Time Forgot and, the highlight of the day, the first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends. This new docuseries will dive into the beloved heroes of the MCU, reliving their greatest moments, and things will begin with a focus on Scarlet Witch and Vision ahead of the debut of their own series the following week.
Yes, January 15th finally sees WandaVision premiere on D+, with new outings of the highly anticipated show then dropping weekly thereafter. The 15th also brings the arrival of Mary Poppins Returns on the site, as well as Wes Anderson’s animated movie Isle of Dogs. Also, don’t miss Pixar shorts series Pixar Popcorn.
And, thanks to January having five Fridays, there’s a fifth haul due next month, too. This includes Fox animated flick Epic and, at last, classic 90s sitcom Dinosaurs.
Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to seeing on Disney Plus in the new year? Sound off down below.
Source: Decider
